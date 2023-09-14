GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 998.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a market cap of $301.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

