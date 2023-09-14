GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO opened at $145.48 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

