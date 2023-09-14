GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after buying an additional 462,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.54 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

