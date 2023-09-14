GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.