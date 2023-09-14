GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 833,489 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $611,665,000,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

