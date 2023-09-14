GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

