GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,652,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $12,264,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,478,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $76.10 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

