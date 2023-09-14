Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,083 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $16,814,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 761.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,513 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.7% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 332,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 107,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

EJAN opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.