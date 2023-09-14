Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,188 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 175,689.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 715,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 715,055 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,048.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 624,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 570,240 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.8% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 293,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 60,330 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000.

Shares of KJAN opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

