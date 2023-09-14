Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,070 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

