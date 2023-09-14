Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $136,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $247.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.87. The firm has a market cap of $461.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.