Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

