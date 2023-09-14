Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.01%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

