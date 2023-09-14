Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,075,000 after acquiring an additional 650,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWN stock opened at $140.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

