Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

KJUL opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

