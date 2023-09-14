Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 371 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $325.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

