Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 715 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

