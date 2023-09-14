Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 94 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COST opened at $559.76 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.26. The stock has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

