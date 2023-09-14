Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPRFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAPR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:KAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.