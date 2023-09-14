Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAPR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

