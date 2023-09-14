Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

