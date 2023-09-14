Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

