Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 15,570 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,581 shares of company stock worth $690,591. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.