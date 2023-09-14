Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 118,195 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avangrid by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.33%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

