Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.80. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.