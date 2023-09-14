Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after buying an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,499,000 after acquiring an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Entergy Stock Up 1.4 %

ETR stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

