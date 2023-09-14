Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,071,000 after purchasing an additional 137,486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22,641.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,264,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.04 and a one year high of $101.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

