Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Takes $873,000 Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $368,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile



Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

