Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

