Head-To-Head Contrast: Draganfly (DPRO) vs. Its Rivals

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Draganfly to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Draganfly and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Draganfly Competitors 512 2754 3610 53 2.46

Draganfly presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 309.60%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -534.33% -210.20% -171.96% Draganfly Competitors -142.61% -59.92% -12.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Draganfly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Draganfly and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $6.69 million -$21.27 million -1.14 Draganfly Competitors $5.47 billion $158.00 million 740.85

Draganfly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Draganfly has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draganfly’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Draganfly rivals beat Draganfly on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

