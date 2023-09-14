Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $778.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 778 ($9.74) and last traded at GBX 778 ($9.74), with a volume of 50112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($9.09).

HFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.76) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 9.0 %

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 684.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £707.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,630.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 15,000.00%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

