HNP Capital LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

CVR Partners Price Performance

UAN stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $851.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $4.14 per share. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.76%.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

