HNP Capital LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $201.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

