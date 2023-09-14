HNP Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HNP Capital LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $151.19 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

