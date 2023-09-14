HNP Capital LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

