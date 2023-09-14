Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.71.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $14,370,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 472,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

