Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,908 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 287,826 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $5,496,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

HST opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

