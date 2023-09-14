Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $68.48 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $83.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -228.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,602 shares of company stock worth $6,323,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

