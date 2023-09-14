InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NVIV stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

