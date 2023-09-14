IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

