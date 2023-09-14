iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,989,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.30% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,057,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.04 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

