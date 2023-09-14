iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.