iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

