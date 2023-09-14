James Mahon Sells 20,000 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
James Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 11th, James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $131,241.50.
NET Power Stock Up 3.0 %
NPWR stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on NET Power
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.