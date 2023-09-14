James Mahon Sells 20,000 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $131,241.50.

NET Power Stock Up 3.0 %

NPWR stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPWR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on NET Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.