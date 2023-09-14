James Mahon Sells 20,000 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,394 shares in the company, valued at $474,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $131,241.50.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPWR opened at $15.22 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

