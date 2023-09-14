Jane Cecile Sherburne Sells 2,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance
Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $409.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.50.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
