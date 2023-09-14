Jean Robitaille Sells 100,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$615,000.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$982,303.01.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$79.62 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3108039 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLA shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

