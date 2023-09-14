Jean Robitaille Sells 100,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$615,000.00.
Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$982,303.01.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLA shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.