John M. Perisich Sells 19,205 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,652.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

