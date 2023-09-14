JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 100,884 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.11% of Sysco worth $1,215,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 296,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sysco by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,181,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,224,000 after acquiring an additional 326,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

