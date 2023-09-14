JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.30% of Workday worth $1,229,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $245.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -510.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,476 shares of company stock worth $33,752,223 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.71.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

