JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,512,406 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,512,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.81% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,261,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 24,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.95 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

